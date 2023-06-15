HCMC willing to support Vietnam Coast Guard

The Standing Committee of Vietnam Coast Guard Party’s Committee yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Standing Committee of HCMC Party’s Committee.



In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his high appreciation to the efforts of Vietnam Coast Guard performing their duty of protecting the security and order in the national coastal areas.

He also showed the deepest gratitude to the military in general and Vietnam Coast Guard in particular when helping HCMC fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the fourth outbreak.



Secretary Nen then stressed that HCMC is willing to provide aid to Vietnam Coast Guard in carrying out the latter’s missions in the city, and thereby tightening their partnership for mutual development.

Major General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Secretary of Vietnam Coast Guard Party’s Committee cum its Commander thanked the warmest welcome and love of HCMC to the delegation. He hoped that the city can continue to help Vietnam Coast Guard to fulfill their missions successfully.



In 2022 and the first six months of 2023, Vietnam Coast Guard finished several key missions, including their effective fight against law breakers, people who illegally enter or exit the country via the sea, and drug criminals.

In total, nearly 1,300 cases of law violation with 1,648 subjects were detected. 101 cases with 108 subjects were prosecuted. 838 cases of administrative violation with 956 subjects were handled. The total amount of administrative fines and liquidation of assets reached VND140 billion (US$5.96 million), submitted to the state budget.

Vietnam Coast Guard has also flexibly and actively conducted foreign affairs and international cooperation.