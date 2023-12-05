Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC, Vietnam Airlines sign cooperation agreement

The People’s Committee of HCMC and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the 2023-2027 period on December 4.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Vietnam Airlines' Board of Directors Dang Ngoc Hoa said that HCMC is not only a key market but also an important transit center connecting airports throughout the country and a gateway to Europe, the US, Australia, Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines is operating flights between HCMC and 19 domestic airports and 26 international airports, accounting for about 60 percent of the airline's total flights.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in the fields of investment promotion, trade, tourism, aviation, building tourist products and attractions, organizing educational, cultural, sports, and tourism activities, and providing support to business trips taken by HCMC’s officials.

The People’s Committee of HCMC and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the 2023-2027 period. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the cooperation between the city and Vietnam Airlines is one of the important tasks and solutions to implement the socio-economic development plan of the southern metropolis.

The carrier’s new routes will bring enterprises across the world to HCMC. In addition, HCMC will implement activities to support value-added services of Vietnam Airlines, he added.

Chairman of the Vietnam Airlines' Board of Directors Dang Ngoc Hoa emphasized that Vietnam Airlines will continously promote images of HCMC and develop the city’s tourism into a key industry contributing to the socio-economic development of the southern economic hub.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

