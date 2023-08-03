HCMC Tourism provides attractive offers to boost demand

From now until the end of the year, numerous airlines, travel agencies, and shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City are actively offering a range of discounts and attractive deals.

These discounts vary from 5 percent to 50 percent, and in some cases, they go as far as 100 percent to boost consumer demand and entice both local and international tourists to visit the city.

Rising customer numbers, surging revenue

Several tourism businesses have experienced a notable surge in the number of visitors to recreational and shopping destinations this summer. Tour operators like Saigontourist, BenThanh Tourist, Vietravel, Vietluxtour, and TST Tourist are presently granting special deals ranging from 5 percent to 40 percent on domestic tour packages that allow tourists to explore significant architectural landmarks with historical and cultural value. For example, tourists can indulge in river tours and discover the Can Gio District - known as the green lung of the city - by both road and river, with the lowest ticket price starting at VND599,000 per person.

"The tour prices are incredibly attractive for those with a passion for exploration, seeking to discover an HCMC that offers both novelty and familiarity. After carefully researching prices and service quality, I decided to embark on a cycling journey to admire the daytime scenery of HCMC, savor the vibrant night street food culture, marvel at the beauty of the Saigon River, and enjoy exceptional musical performances," shared Phan Thuy Nhu Mai, a tourist from Hai Phong City, during her visit to HCMC.

The HCMC's Department of Tourism leader announced that numerous tourist attractions, restaurants, and accommodation facilities have been offering substantial discounts to visitors. For example, well-known places like Green Park Outdoor Recreation Area, Cu Chi Tunnels, Sac Forest War Base Historical Site, Sky Deck Observation Tower, Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park, and Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens are providing discounts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on their services and peak-season tickets for the summer of 2023. Similarly, popular restaurants, such as Mai La, Kingscross, Vietnam House, Buffet Hoang Yen, and Le Monde Stak, are offering discounts of 5 percent to 50 percent, along with complimentary gifts, to delight their valued customers.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the airline is giving discounts of up to 82 percent on airfares from June 12 to December 23 for travel agencies to create comprehensive packages covering all domestic flights to and from HCMC. Vietjet Air has been running daily promotions for its entire domestic flight network, including routes to HCMC, with ticket prices starting from zero Vietnamese dong (excluding taxes and fees). Moreover, Vietjet Air is also launching zero-fare promotions for international routes to HCMC on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays each week (excluding taxes and fees).

According to Mr. Tran The Dung, CEO of Vietluxtour, the company is actively ramping up marketing and commercial promotion efforts to entice international tourists. For HCMC, Vietluxtour has curated a distinctive product line titled "HCMC - Past and Present," which includes visits to cultural and historical landmarks such as the Saigon Special Forces Cultural and Historic Sites and the National Architectural Art Heritage - the headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of HCMC. Additionally, the package offers culinary tours to relish delectable dishes at restaurants and eateries recognized by the Michelin Guide, as well as an enchanting "City Night Colors" tour.

Mr. Tran The Dung shared that with a stable market and the implementation of affiliate programs to stimulate demand among industries such as aviation and accommodation, the city's tourism industry is projected to recover in 2023 and embark on a new phase of growth in 2024-2025.

Retaining customers through service quality

The city has developed comprehensive reception plans and specific strategies to encourage tourists to prolong their stay, increase their spending, and boost overall revenue. Notably, businesses have actively participated in this endeavor, collaborating with the tourism sector to introduce specialized products that cater to diverse preferences. Some notable examples of these offerings are "Saigon Tours with Vintage Vespa," "I Love Experiences," "Vietnamese Cuisine from Ben Thanh Market," and "Water Puppetry and Saigon River Explorations."

Excitingly, HCMC will host its first-ever River Festival, organized by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, along with other agencies and departments. The festival is scheduled to take place from August 4 to 6. In addition to the festival's main activities at Saigon Port - passenger terminal, Bach Dang Wharf Park, and Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal area, visitors can also enjoy thrilling water sports events, including boat racing at Bach Dang Wharf, captivating paragliding and flyboarding performances, and dazzling art lighting shows at the paragliding area.

Additionally, during the evenings, 30 to 40 boats operated by various tourism companies on the Saigon River will be beautifully decorated as they parade along the riverbanks to promote the festival. The main attraction of the festival is the captivating show titled "The River Tells Tales," scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. on August 6 at the Saigon Port – marine passenger terminal. The River Festival is expected to be a grand and mesmerizing event, attracting both domestic and international tourists. Over 750 actors, folk artists, directing teams, experts, and leading artists will collaborate to carry out this event.

Mr. An Son Lam, Director of Dong Duong Sailboat Limited Liability Company, revealed that there had been a consistent flow of customers throughout the week, booking tours to experience the enchanting Saigon River scenery, indulge in delightful dining, and savor musical performances. The number of customers has reached a level almost comparable to the pre-Covid-19 peak. "We place great emphasis on providing regular training to our staff, aiming to enhance the quality of our services and ensure that customers always feel welcome and secure. The artists serving on the boats are a dedicated and skilled team, earning high praise from our valued customers," stated Mr. An Son Lam.

In addition, Mr. Thai Doan Hong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the HCMC Trade Union Tourism Company, emphasizes that aside from offering attractive tour packages, the true essence of each tourism experience lies in the team of tour guides and service staff of the companies. They play a vital role in effectively retaining tourists and creating memorable experiences for them.