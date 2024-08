The HCMC People's Committee has planned to organize a scientific seminar in August to collect advice on the city's orientation for economic and social development in the 2026-2030 period.

A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The seminar aims to exchange, discuss, and gather opinions from experts, scientists, and businesses regarding HCMC's economic and social development situation and results in 2020 – 2025; and policies and solutions for 2026-2030.

The main topics for discussion include economy, investment, public investment, mobilization of social investment capital, urban planning and development, infrastructure, culture and society, institutional and organizational improvement, new driving forces.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh