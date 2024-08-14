HCMC to implement training projects for int’l professionals soon

A conference summarizing activities of the HCMC’s Council of Rectors of Universities in the first six months of 2024 and launching tasks for the remaining months of this year was held on August 13.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai congratulates new members of the city's Council of Rectors of Universities. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that in the first half of 2024, the comprehensive training project for international standard professionals in eight sectors was implemented effectively, including Information Technology and Communications, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Tourism, and Urban Management.

Of these, training projects for international professionals in IT and Communications, Artificial Intelligence, Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Urban Management, and Shared Universities have been completed.

The remaining projects in the fields of Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, and Tourism are implemented.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding structural organization, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy was elected as Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Council of Rectors of Universities. In addition, the council established an additional working team.

In his speech, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai who is Chairman of the Council of Rectors of Universities emphasized the council needs to focus on key tasks in the remaining months of the year. Firstly, the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment should send documents to the universities and gather their feedback to prepare for the city's planning. The Council of Rectors of Universities needs to participate in and provide opinions on the economic and social development plan for HCMC in the 2030-2045 period.

A representative of the HCMC University of Economics speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the training programs for international standards approved by the Council of Rectors of Universities, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's CommitteeTran Thi Dieu Thuy who is Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Council will directly work with the universities to agree on financial and training plans and promptly carry out the approved projects, especially applying specific policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 to accelerate training programs.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee also noted that the universities need to submit proposals on solving their problems to the municipal government to create favorable conditions for their development.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh