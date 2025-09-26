Editorial leadership of Sai Gon Giai Phong consolidated

According to a decision of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, has been appointed Acting Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents personnel decisions to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Editorial Board.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee held a ceremony to announce personnel decisions on the morning of September 26. The event was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Mr. Vo Van Dung, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, and Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission, were also in attendance.

Specifically, the Standing Committee appointed Mr. Nguyen Khac Van as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and assigned him to serve concurrently as Acting Editor-in-Chief until an official Editor-in-Chief is appointed. Previously, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van had been assigned as Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the newspaper.

The Standing Committee also appointed Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper until his retirement; Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong as Deputy Editor-in-Chief; and Mr. Pham Van Truong as Deputy Editor-in-Chief.

In addition, the Standing Committee appointed Mr. Truong Duc Nghia, former Editor-in-Chief of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Newspaper, and Mr. Le Minh Tung, former Editor-in-Chief of Binh Duong Newspaper, as Deputy Editors-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong.

With these appointments, Sai Gon Giai Phong now has one Acting Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, and five Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Mr. Pham Van Truong, Mr. Truong Duc Nghia, and Mr. Le Minh Tung. Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had completed the transfer and reception of personnel from Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau newspapers to its staff.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan