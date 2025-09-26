SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief appointed to lead HCMC General Publishing House

The HCMC Party Standing Committee has decided to transfer and appoint Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, as Director and Editor-in-Chief of the HCMC General Publishing House.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents the appointment decision and congratulatory flowers to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi.

The Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee held a ceremony to announce personnel decisions on the morning of September 26, chaired by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Mr. Vo Van Dung, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, and Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission, were also in attendance.

At the event, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu announced the decision of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, under which Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, was transferred and appointed as Director and Editor-in-Chief of the HCMC General Publishing House.

Born in 1973, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a senior degree in political–administrative theory. He has served as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong since 2012, and previously held several key positions, including Editorial Board Member and Senior Managing Editor.

The leadership of the HCMC General Publishing House congratulates Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan