Binh Duong, Ba Ria–Vung Tau newspapers merged into SGGP Newspaper

Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau newspapers were officially merged to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in accordance with regulations.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 29, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee convened a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss the transfer of functions, responsibilities, organizational structure, personnel, finances, assets, and other related matters from the Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

The working session was chaired by members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, including Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc; and Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission.

Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission, delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting focused on the transfer of functions, responsibilities, organizational structure, personnel, finances, assets, and other related matters from Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers to SGGP Newspaper.

Under the plan, all functions and responsibilities of the two newspapers will be fully integrated into SGGP Newspaper. The handover of financial resources and assets will be carried out in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Additionally, Party organizations, journalist associations, trade unions, and staff members from Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers will also be transferred to SGGP Newspaper to continue their work.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, highly appreciated the spirit of responsibility demonstrated by the relevant agencies and editorial boards of the three newspapers for promptly carrying out the transfer of functions, responsibilities, organizational structures, personnel, finances, assets, and related matters from Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers to SGGP Newspaper.

He also emphasized that the transition process must ensure proper policies for all staff members, including editors, reporters, and employees of the two newspapers.

He noted that the political role and responsibilities of SGGP Newspaper will now be greater and more demanding. However, the newspaper will also have a broader operational scope and opportunities. Therefore, the newspaper needs to quickly complete its organizational structure and stabilize operations in order to fulfill its expanded political mandate.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc also expressed confidence in SGGP Newspaper’s editorial team, encouraging them to maintain unity, solidarity, and shared commitment to further develop the newspaper and successfully carry out its assigned tasks.

Mr. Truong Duc Nghia, former Editor-in-Chief of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Newspaper, now serves as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Minh Tung, former Editor-in-Chief of Binh Duong Newspaper, now serves as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, on September 26, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee announced the decision to consolidate the editorial board of SGGP Newspaper. The press agency has since completed the process of receiving personnel from Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers to take up new roles at SGGP Newspaper.

Previously, the Standing Committee had also issued a decision to dissolve the two public non-business units, including Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong newspapers, and transfer all their functions and responsibilities to SGGP Newspaper.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh