HCMC Tet book fair celebrates 50th anniversary of national reunification

The HCM Department of Information and Communications will host the annual Tet (Lunar New Year) Book Fair from January 27 to February 2, or December 27 to January 5 on the lunar calendar.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tet Book Fair is one of the city’s most popular attractions during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. (Photo: VNA)

The fair, with the theme of Non Song Gam Hoa – Vui Xuan Thai Hoa (Flourished Land – Spring of Peace), will create an entertaining and cultural space for residents and visitors during the Tet holiday, as well as celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30).

The event will feature the participation of 22 major publishers and book distributors in the city such as Tre (Youth) Publishing House, Phuong Nam Books, and Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, showcasing more than 68,000 copies of various topics.

The highlighted publications will be literary works on Tet and news articles written by President Ho Chi Minh. Documents and photos of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his publications are also featured.

The fair will display documents, images and books to mark the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification, and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

There will be books on the city’s development and achievements in different fields, books for children, e-books and audiobooks.

The city's journalists association will display more than 100 special publications to welcome Tet from the city’s major newspapers and magazines.

The fair will include book introductions and talks with authors and cultural experts such as 104-year-old historian Nguyen Dinh Tu, and best-selling author Quach Le Anh Khang.

A kid’s zone and a reading space will be set up as well.

The organiser will give readers around 20,000 books as Lunar New Year gifts at the event.

The Tet Book Fair will occur on Le Loi Street in District 1. It is expected to attract around 1 million visitors.

VNA