HCMC supports Central Coastal region in attracting investment

On October 10, an investment promotion conference for the Central Coastal provinces was held in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the conference.

Organized by the HCMC People's Committee in collaboration with six provinces in the region, the event attracted hundreds of delegates, experts, and businesses.

At the conference, leaders from Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Quang Ngai, and Phu Yen introduced and promoted their provinces' potential, advantages, and investment incentives.

The provinces aimed to strengthen cooperation further between HCMC and the Central Coastal region in development programs, particularly in attracting investment projects.

Many businesses expressed interest in environmental protection issues related to industrial project development, as well as policies promoting renewable energy projects, digital transformation, and offshore wind energy. They also discussed infrastructure development policies, enhancing efficient transportation, and logistics.

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, a representative of a business in HCMC, noted that the Central Coastal region and HCMC have significant potential for developing renewable energy and should leverage this advantage so that Vietnam can not only produce renewable energy for domestic economic needs but also export it to generate revenue.

Dr. Tran Du Lich emphasized that for the Central Coastal region to develop and achieve rapid growth, prioritizing industrial development is essential. However, this industrial growth must focus on transitioning to green and digital industries. In attracting projects, localities should prioritize green initiatives and digital transformation to align with and anticipate the evolving demands of the global industrial landscape. Within the collaborative framework with the Central Coastal provinces, HCMC must continue to provide support and resources to help these localities attract projects more swiftly.

In concluding the conference, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, stated that this event is a key activity marking the one-year anniversary of the socioeconomic development cooperation program between HCMC and the Central Coastal provinces.

The Permanent Vice Chairman noted that during the process of economic development, the city has always recognized the importance of strong connections with the provinces. HCMC’s policies consistently focus on expanding trade, which not only supports the provinces but also fosters the city’s growth.

In this regard, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai encouraged businesses, associations, and industries in Ho Chi Minh City to seek opportunities for cooperation and investment in expanding their markets in the Central Coastal provinces. He viewed this as a significant development opportunity that would strengthen the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and these provinces.

The Permanent Vice Chairman tasked the Department of Industry and Trade and the city's Investment and Trade Promotion Center to continue coordinating with relevant departments and agencies in the Central Coastal provinces to support and connect businesses from both sides, facilitating access to information and identifying cooperation and investment needs across various sectors to promote provincial growth.

On the same afternoon, a conference was held in Quy Nhon City to sign a cooperation and development agreement in the healthcare sector between HCMC and the Central Coastal provinces for the period 2024-2025. This agreement focuses on four key areas: enhancing effectiveness in epidemic prevention and control, facilitating technical transfers between general hospitals and specialized hospitals in HCMC and the provinces, establishing a regional specialist network, and sharing best practices in healthcare management.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan