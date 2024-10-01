HCMC strives to build 4,500 new classrooms

Using flexible solutions that prioritize land allocation and expedite project land recovery, Ho Chi Minh City has mobilized resources to invest in more schools and improve education quality by building 4,500 new classrooms for the new academic year.

Nguyen Cong Tru school in Binh Tan District

This collaborative effort, backed by public consensus, has led to the construction of dozens of new, spacious, and modern schools across the city.

Specifically, the People's Committee in Tan Binh District started construction of a cluster of three new public schools on a public works land of more than 50,000 square meters in Ward 6 with a total cost of over VND1,150 billion (US$46,800,103) taken from the city budget in December 2023.

The three schools include Son Ca Kindergarten, Hung Vuong Primary School and Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School. These educational facilities are expected to be put into use on April 30, 2025, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification as around 70 percent of the construction volume has been completed.

The Chairman of the Ward 6 People's Committee Lam Manh Cuong stated that the simultaneous construction of three schools in this region addresses issues related to social challenges and environmental degradation while providing local children with valuable educational opportunities.

Furthermore, this initiative incorporates urban enhancement by widening two roads adjacent to the project Hung Hoa Street, which will be expanded to 16 meters, and Chan Hung Street, which will be widened to 12 meters. This development aims to improve transportation and contribute to a more open and attractive urban environment. Dinh Cong Trang Primary School in Ward 1 of Binh Tan District is the educational hub for nearly 1,000 students.

Deputy Director Nguyen Minh Phong of the Binh Tan Area Construction Investment Management Board said that the initiative to construct a new educational facility encompasses one ground floor and three additional levels, featuring 28 classrooms along with all necessary functional rooms and a multi-purpose gymnasium. The total floor area of the project is nearly 9,500 square meters, with an investment exceeding VND198 billion.

Students are eager to learn in their new school

Hoang Van Thu Primary School in Binh Tan District's Binh Hung Hoa B Ward is the second educational facility to put in use for the new academic year.

Additionally, five other schools in the district have been newly constructed to meet educational standards. These include Nguyet Que Kindergarten in Binh Hung Hoa A Ward, Tran Cao Van Primary School in Tan Tao Ward, Nguyen Cong Tru Primary School in Binh Tri Dong A Ward, and Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School, each designed to accommodate between 500 and 1,700 students.

The initiative for new school construction also aims to support numerous disadvantaged students within the district and to enhance the participation rate of students attending two shifts per day. Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Ngoc Dung of the Binh Tan District People's Committee, remarked for many years, Binh Tan District has experienced significant pressure from immigration, resulting in a rising number of students in the area.

In the coming school year, the district will have about 124,237 students and seven new public schools will receive 97,907 students. It is expected that all preschool students can study two sessions a day while 67 percent and 49 percent of primary school students and secondary schoolers will have full timetables respectively up 13 percent and up 5 percent compared to the previous school year respectively.

The number of students in a class is hoped to decrease from 42 to 41; the number of students at secondary school is maintained. In particular, Binh Tri Dong B ward previously had no secondary school but now has a new school, helping the locality eliminate the ward without a secondary school while ensuring a place to study for 1,700 students.

Teachers and students of new schools in Binh Tan District expressed their happiness at the inauguration ceremony for the academic year.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan