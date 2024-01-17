HCMC strengthens measures against corruption, negativity

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just signed an official letter to strengthen the measures of anti-corruption and anti-negativity in the city.

A meeting session of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control under the chair of Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Steering Committee (File photo: Viet Dung)

Accordingly, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai required departments, agencies and localities to continue to properly, fully and effectively implement measures of leadership and directions on corruption prevention, detection and handling.

Besides, it is important to timely implement the official directive letters of the Municipal Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negativity and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the departments, agencies and localities in the city were assigned to focus on inspecting and checking the sensitive fields with various public opinions on corruption and negativity and reviewing the missions of agency, organization and unit leaders on complying with the law on anti-corruption and anti-negativity.

Thereby, it is essential to promptly detect and handle corruption cases and the responsibilities of relevant leaders and perform the investigation if there is any sign of crime.

The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee required the HCMC Department of Public Security, the Municipal People’s Court, the HCMC People's Procuracy and the HCMC Department of Civil Judgment Execution to raise the awareness of reclaiming lost, appropriated property in criminal corruption cases.

On the other hand, it is important to regularly check and propose the adjustment, supplementation, development, and completion of mechanisms, policies, and legal documents on revoking lost, appropriated properties in criminal corruption cases causing economic loss, notably regulations on the processes of revoking lost, appropriated properties and so on.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong