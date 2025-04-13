Law

Eight individuals prosecuted for producing 573 types of fake milk powder

SGGP

Eight individuals faced prosecution for their involvement in a ring that manufactured 573 types of fake milk powder.

milk.jpg
Investigation police work with Director Nguyen Thanh Luan of Rance Pharma Company

The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security announced yesterday that, in connection with a large-scale operation involving the production and distribution of counterfeit milk powder in Hanoi and surrounding provinces, eight individuals have been formally prosecuted. The charges include 'Producing and trading counterfeit food products' and 'Violating accounting regulations with serious consequences'.

Initial investigation documents determined that from August 2021 to present, the defendants established Rance Pharma International Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company and Hacofood Group Nutrition Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to produce and trade powdered milk. After that, the group of these people produced 573 brands of powdered milk of all kinds, mainly milk for people with diabetes, kidney failure, premature babies, and pregnant women.

The milk product claims to contain ingredients such as bird's nest extract, cordyceps, macadamia powder, and walnut powder; however, these components are entirely missing. The actual quality of the product falls short of 70 percent of what is advertised, categorizing it as counterfeit. Since 2021, the defendants have marketed different varieties of milk, amassing nearly VND500 billion (US$19.44 million) in sales. Authorities are currently compiling the case file for further action against those involved.

By Gia Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

powdered milk people with diabetes kidney failure premature babies pregnant women fake milk powder

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn