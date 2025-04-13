Eight individuals prosecuted for producing 573 types of fake milk powder

Investigation police work with Director Nguyen Thanh Luan of Rance Pharma Company

The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security announced yesterday that, in connection with a large-scale operation involving the production and distribution of counterfeit milk powder in Hanoi and surrounding provinces, eight individuals have been formally prosecuted. The charges include 'Producing and trading counterfeit food products' and 'Violating accounting regulations with serious consequences'.

Initial investigation documents determined that from August 2021 to present, the defendants established Rance Pharma International Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company and Hacofood Group Nutrition Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to produce and trade powdered milk. After that, the group of these people produced 573 brands of powdered milk of all kinds, mainly milk for people with diabetes, kidney failure, premature babies, and pregnant women.

The milk product claims to contain ingredients such as bird's nest extract, cordyceps, macadamia powder, and walnut powder; however, these components are entirely missing. The actual quality of the product falls short of 70 percent of what is advertised, categorizing it as counterfeit. Since 2021, the defendants have marketed different varieties of milk, amassing nearly VND500 billion (US$19.44 million) in sales. Authorities are currently compiling the case file for further action against those involved.

By Gia Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan