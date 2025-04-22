Death penalty sought for 29 in massive transnational drug trafficking case

As of now, 73 individuals have been indicted on charges including illegal drug trafficking, illegal drug possession, and illegal possession of military-grade weapons.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of Phu Tho Provincial Police and the investigation team next to the seized evidence

After more than ten months of extensive investigation, the Phu Tho Provincial Police have concluded their probe and recommended prosecution for 73 individuals across various provinces and cities in connection with a massive transnational drug trafficking ring.

Phu Tho police, on the morning of April 22, confirmed this is the largest drug network ever uncovered in the province, both in scale and number of defendants.

The operation was set in motion after authorities dismantled a retail drug hub in Cam Khe District, which led investigators to identify Hoang Van Thu, 48, residing in Tung Khe Commune, Cam Khe District, as the ringleader. The discovery pointed to a sprawling, multi-province drug trafficking operation. The Director of Phu Tho Provincial Police officially launched a specialized investigation led by the Drug-related Crime Investigation Department on June 3, 2024.

As of now, 73 individuals have been indicted on charges including illegal drug trafficking, illegal drug possession, and illegal possession of military-grade weapons. Notably, 29 suspects face prosecution under Clause 4, Article 251 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of death.

Seized evidence

Seized evidence includes over 27 bricks of heroin (nearly 8kg), more than 278,000 amphetamine tablets (over 25kg), 624g of crystal meth, 6.5kg of ketamine, as well as party drugs, MDMA, cocaine, cannabis, and opium. Authorities also confiscated one tablet press, a pill stamping machine, five firearms (including two military-grade weapons), 20 bullets, five cars, over 100 mobile phones, and nearly VND2 billion in frozen or seized funds.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan