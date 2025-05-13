HCMC authorities direct harsh punishment for production of counterfeit drugs

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently issued a directive mandating enhanced inter-departmental and inter-local coordination to ensure the rigorous handling of organizations and individuals engaged in the production and distribution of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, adulterated milk, and fraudulent health protection foods.

A drug store is discovered to sell fake milk products

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed the Department of Health and the Department of Food Safety to intensify inspections of compliance with pharmaceutical and food safety regulations at establishments trading in drugs, milk, and food products, including health supplements. Violations must be strictly addressed in accordance with existing laws. Additionally, these departments are to coordinate with police force in the southern largest city in investigating and addressing cases involving the production and distribution of counterfeit drugs, untraceable pharmaceutical products, fake milk, and sub-standard health supplements.

Moreover, the Department of Health and the Department of Food Safety must work in collaboration with the Department of Industry and Trade and other relevant agencies to enhance control measures and prevent the circulation of counterfeit and unregulated products. They are also tasked with reviewing existing legal provisions on pharmaceuticals and food safety, identifying gaps or inadequacies, and promptly submitting proposals for amendments to the appropriate authorities.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee tasked the Department of Industry and Trade to intensify inspection and monitoring of circulation and distribution operations at retail outlets, distributors, and e-commerce platforms to swiftly identify, thwart, and rigorously penalize the manufacturing and commerce of fraudulent merchandise. The Department of Industry and Trade collaborates with pertinent departments and organizations to bolster the functions of the City's Steering Committee 389, determinedly implement duties and measures in combating smuggling, commercial deception, fabrication and trafficking of counterfeit and substandard commodities, particularly imitation pharmaceuticals, falsified dairy products and bogus health supplements.

In addition, the municipal People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Culture and Sports with enhancing inspections to ensure compliance with advertising regulations, particularly for goods such as pharmaceuticals, milk, and health supplements. The department must coordinate closely with police force in the city, the Department of Health, the Department of Food Safety, and other relevant agencies to review, prevent, and strictly address violations in advertising across the press, digital platforms, social media, and printed materials—especially in connection with the production and distribution of counterfeit medicines, milk, and health supplements.

The City Police are directed to accelerate investigations into any discovered cases involving counterfeit pharmaceuticals and related products. They are also required to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure timely and lawful resolution of such cases.

Additionally, the City Police must maintain ongoing surveillance, swiftly identify and prevent violations, and rigorously enforce legal actions against individuals and organizations involved in the production or trade of counterfeit goods.

Some 67 tons of fake fertilizer is discovered

Related departments, agencies, and the People's Committee of Thu Duc City are responsible for conducting peak periods of comprehensive review and inspection based on their designated functions, tasks, and authority. They must submit their inspection results reports to the Department of Health regarding pharmaceutical items and the Department of Food Safety concerning milk and health foods by May 31. These responsible agencies must submit their synthesis and reports to the City People's Committee no later than June 3.

In related news, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that this morning, Sao Do High-Tech Joint Stock Company in Van Thang Commune of Thanh Hoa Province's Nong Cong District was fined VND376 million (US$14,462) for producing 67 tons of fake fertilizer.

By staff writers – Translated By Anh Quan