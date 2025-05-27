Authorities uncover thousands of counterfeit socks imitating global brands

Nearly 10,000 counterfeit socks falsely labeled as international brands like UNIQLO and Slazenger were seized in a surprise raid on a hidden factory in La Phu Commune, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi.

Authorities inspect a factory producing 10,000 counterfeit socks.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, on the morning of May 27, reported that nearly 10,000 pairs of counterfeit socks—falsely labeled as originating from international brands such as UNIQLO, Slazenger, and others from South Korea and Japan—were uncovered by enforcement officers during a surprise raid on a production site hidden deep within a narrow alley in La Phu Commune, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi.

In addition to the finished counterfeit goods, authorities sealed off numerous industrial knitting machines and confiscated large quantities of labels, tags, and raw materials believed to be used in the production of fake merchandise.

Inside the counterfeit sock "factory"

The raid was conducted by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development. The location in question was identified as Son Van Nam Production and Trading Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hoa Tham Hamlet, La Phu Commune.

Operating on a 300-square-meter site divided into several small, maze-like sections that obscured its scale from outside view, the facility was found to be in full operation at the time of inspection. Thirty-two industrial knitting machines were running at maximum capacity, while dozens of workers—primarily locals—were actively packaging goods under various brand labels.

A large quantity of finished socks are documented.

Authorities discovered numerous items counterfeiting well-known trademarks—including UNIQLO and Slazenger—along with fraudulent origin labels claiming South Korean and Japanese provenance, stashed in hidden corners of the facility.

Given the clear signs of intellectual property violations, the inspection team called in the Economic Police Division (PC03) of Hanoi’s Public Security Department and Market Surveillance Team No.24 to jointly investigate the matter. All suspect machinery was sealed pending further investigation. If criminal elements are confirmed, the case will be transferred to police for prosecution under Vietnamese law.

Counterfeit socks bearing the Miniso brand

According to initial findings, Son Van Nam Production and Trading Co., Ltd., owned by N.P.S., 49, has been operating since 2012 with a broad registered business scope. Its activities include the production of knitted garments, ready-to-wear clothing, yarn, machinery, and even commodities such as rice and foodstuffs.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the full scope of the operation and potential legal ramifications.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan