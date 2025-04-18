Prime Minister directs Ministry of Public Security to investigate fake milk case

The Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Public Security to conduct investigation over the fake milk case, promptly inform consumers, and prosecute violators in accordance with the law.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday issued an official directive on addressing the case of counterfeit milk production and distribution calling on the Ministry of Public Security to carry out the investigation. This directive underscores the importance of promptly informing consumers and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice in full compliance with the applicable legal framework.

One of the fake milk brands for people with diabetes

Following the Prime Minister's directive, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked to intensify market management efforts to proactively detect, prevent, and rigorously address the production and trade of counterfeit food products, including fake milk. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has to direct relevant agencies to review and address any violations in food advertising across media outlets, online platforms, and publications, ensuring adherence to legal regulations.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has been required to collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other relevant agencies to review regulations on ensuring food safety for dairy products. They take necessary measures and propose amendments to current regulations, if required. Meanwhile, people's committees of provinces and cities have been asked to direct the implementation of inspections and checks on compliance with food safety regulations for dairy products in their respective areas. They also strictly enforce regulations to address any violations.

Yesterday afternoon, Military Central Hospital 108 (Hospital 108) issued a statement regarding the use of Hofumil Gold Plus milk products for its patients. A hospital representative said that immediately after being informed of the Ministry of Public Security’s investigation into the fake milk production and distribution network—including warnings about patient-targeted products—the hospital conducted a review of all milk products used for patients.

Consequently, Hospital 108 has identified that the Hofumil Gold Plus milk product supplied within its premises is included in the list of milk products manufactured by a company recently implicated in the production of counterfeit milk by authorities.

The hospital administration clarified that the Hofumil Gold Plus milk product in use underwent a public bidding process in compliance with established regulations. Following this discovery, hospital leadership has instructed relevant departments to immediately cease recommending the use of Hofumil Gold Plus milk and to initiate a recall of the product.

Concurrently, Hospital 108 has proactively contacted patients who were previously advised to use Hofumil Gold Plus, recommending immediate discontinuation and providing instructions for product return. The hospital has further committed to supporting these patients in seeking a full refund from the supplier for the purchased product to safeguard patients' rights and interests.

