People cautious about fake news about tax negotiations

The information is currently circulating on social media about the results of reciprocal tax negotiations between Vietnam and the United States that is false.

Fake news appear on social media.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on May 8 that several social media platforms are spreading images and information regarding the result of tax negotiations that the United States allegedly plans to apply to goods imported from Vietnam.

Specifically, on the afternoon of May 8, many social media accounts posted and shared articles and statuses attached by photos and captions of the "results of the Vietnam - U.S. tax negotiation" on May 7.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is accurate that the contents are false because the Government's negotiation team has not released any information about the negotiation on May 7.

The ministry urges websites, social media platforms and users to be cautious and refrain from sharing or spreading fake or unverified news.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

