Large quantity of suspected fake fashion items seized at Saigon Square

Thousands of fashion items suspected of imitating well-known brand names were found in the Saigon Square shopping center, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on May 29.

The Domestic Markets Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with relevant authorities, yesterday conducted an inspection of business activities at the Saigon Square shopping center in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

During the inspection, many vendors were unable to show invoices or documents proving the origin of their goods.

Thousands of fashion items were suspected of imitating well-known brand names such as Rolex, Longines, Patek Philippe watches; handbags and wallets from LV, Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Hermès, Prada and others. The task forces were recorded and seized the goods for verification.

This is part of a comprehensive plan to inspect and address counterfeit goods, fake products, and substandard items.

According to Mr. Tran Viet Hung, Head of the Market Management Operations Department, the inspection activities will continue in the coming period because Saigon Square is a key area that attracts a large number of both domestic and international customers.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc has just signed a decision to establish a working group in charge of combating and preventing smuggling, commercial fraud, counterfeit goods and related crimes.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc undertook an additional mission as its head.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Head of the Steering Committee for Fight Against Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods, also serves as the permanent deputy head.

Its deputy heads include Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade; Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department; Truong Minh Tuan, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard; and Do Thanh Quang, Deputy Head of Customs Department Area II.

Other members include leaders from various departments and agencies, along with representatives from the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Department, and so on.

The task force is responsible for directing and urging relevant units to implement the Prime Minister’s directives as stated in Official Dispatch 65/CD-TTg; also overseeing inspections and recommending handling actions of organizations or individuals who are negligent, engage in misconduct, or collude in violations.

At the same time, the task force will also summarize, evaluate, and propose solutions to improve the effectiveness of efforts to combat and prevent smuggling and commercial fraud, reporting to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. The task force will dissolve upon completing its mission.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong