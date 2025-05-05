Many drug lords arrested in expanded drug enforcement operation

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on May 5 announced that over 1,500 suspects have been arrested in the special investigation case of a transnational drug trafficking network smuggling narcotics, with its codename VN10.

This is a large-scale drug trafficking operation smuggling illegal narcotics from France to Ho Chi Minh City, related to four female flight attendants who were detected illegally transporting drugs at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 16, 2023.

The seized drugs

Under the decisive leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and through the great efforts, dedication and creativity of officers, the city’s police had officially prosecuted 1,502 individuals by April 22, 2025.

Additionally, the investigative team has continued to analyze and cross-reference information and evidence from arrested suspects in this case to identify and promptly handle additional suspects.

So far, the investigation has traced and dismantled over 500 branches and sub-branches of the trafficking network operation across 36 provinces and cities.

Evidences have been previously seized.

The suspects along with the seized evidence

Authorities have prosecuted 1,529 individuals, seized nearly 570 kilograms of drugs, 12 guns, 67 bullets and three grenades, and verified the amount of money amounting to VND29 trillion (approximately US$1.14 billion) from the suspects through transactions.

On May 11, 2023, and April 26, 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security received commendation letters from the Ministry of Public Security and the Prime Minister for the team’s intelligence, strategic acumen and excellent coordination across departments and localities in tackling this large-scale, interprovincial and international drug trafficking network.

The operation serves as a model in crime deterrence, prevention and enforcement related to drug offenses.

By Duy Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong