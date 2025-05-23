Vietnam moves to block Telegram over alleged legal violations

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Science and Technology has called on telecom providers to implement technical measures to block Telegram's operations in Vietnam, citing serious legal violations.

The move follows a request from the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05, Ministry of Public Security), which reported that 68 percent of over 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in Vietnam are spreading harmful, anti-State content. Many of these groups, involving tens of thousands of users, are allegedly operated by hostile forces to disseminate subversive materials, facilitate fraud, trade personal data, and promote illegal activities such as drug sales. Some cases are even suspected of having ties to terrorism.

Under Decree No.147/2024/ND-CP, cross-border internet service providers must comply with Vietnamese law, including reporting contact information, removing illegal content, and cooperating with local authorities when required. Telegram has failed to meet these obligations.

Vietnamese law prohibits the unauthorized provision of telecom services. As Telegram has not registered as required and has not cooperated with authorities, telecom firms are now obligated to block its access under both the Law on Telecommunications and Decree No.163/2024/ND-CP, effective from January 1, 2025.

The Authority of Telecommunications emphasized that all telecom providers must strictly fulfill their legal responsibilities and act promptly to prevent Telegram’s continued operation within the country.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan