HCMC strengthens mass mobilization work in implementing site clearance

The Mass Mobilization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee in collaboration with the municipal People’s Committee yesterday held a conference on mass mobilization work in site clearance for key projects in HCMC.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee defined the breakthrough program for the city's infrastructure development which must be synchronously developed. In addition, the city needs to modernize its infrastructure system and create favorable conditions and environment for socio-economic development. Of these, site clearance work plays a crucial role in the effectiveness of investment, and project progress, and directly impacts the lives of the people.

According to the Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, the section of the Ring Road 3 project passing through the city is exemplary in organization and implementation, especially in expediting the progress of land clearance for the project and construction with 1,689 out of 1,692 households agreeing to hand over their land achieving 99.8 percent of the target.

In addition, the city has also acknowledged the efforts of the local authorities, especially the Mass Mobilization committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and political-social organizations at levels, in participating in the compensation and land clearance activities in key projects including An Suong Tunnel, Xuyen Tam Canal renovation, Tham Luong-Ben Cat Canal, Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong), and the expansion of Duong Quang Ham Street.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the city’s effective implementation of compensation, support, and resettlement work for affected households has also contributed to improving the quality of life for the people. When projects are completed and put into operation on schedule, the living standards and quality of life for residents in the city will also be enhanced.

From 2022 to the present, HCMC has 538 projects allocated funds for implementing compensation and site clearance, including national key projects.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, further informed that the city will carry out five major projects in the coming time, including Xuyen Tam Canal project, the northern bank of the Doi Canal, road sections 1 and 2 of Ring Road 2, Ring Road 4 and HCMC-Moc Bai Expressway. Around 6,899 households living on 269ha need to be relocated for the construction of these projects.

The city also has a program to relocate 48,000 houses along canals and rivers. Currently, the city is focusing on implementing compensation and site clearance for various projects. The mass mobilization work plays a particularly important role in land requisition, he added.

