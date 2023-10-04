HCMC strengthens friendship with Malaysia

Malaysia sincerely hopes Vietnam will continue developing prosperously, and the Malaysia-Vietnam friendship will get closer and closer, new Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman has affirmed.



Speaking at a get-together in celebration of Malaysia’s 66th Independence Day (August 31), held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on October 4, Firdauz Bin Othman said that the event is the manifestation of the close friendship between the city and Malaysia.

He expressed his hope for more collaboration activities between the Malaysian Consulate General and the HUFO and its agencies to encourage people-to-people exchanges, and promote trade and tourism ties.

Malaysia appreciates Vietnam as an important partner, and the two countries are always close friends whether in bilateral relations, within ASEAN or in the international arena, he added.

Tran Ngoc Son, President of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in HCMC, said that the Vietnam-Malaysia relations are developing very well in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture, arts, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. HCMC always attaches importance to the relations between Vietnam in general and the city in particular with Malaysia, said Son.