HCMC strengthens firefighting management for residential buildings

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just directed the strengthening of firefighting management for apartments, rental houses and residential areas in the city.

Chairman Mai required the Department of Construction, local authorities, and inspection units to closely control the conditions for granting construction permits for multi-apartment residential buildings owned by households and individuals and rental accommodation facilities with high people density.

Chairman Mai emphasized that the functional agencies must strictly handle violations and responsibilities of organizations and individuals linked to fire safety if any.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is assigned to strictly perform the approval and appraisal of fire prevention and control projects design and comply with the regulations on fire prevention and control and rescue.

Besides, it is important to regularly check the conditions of fire safety and rescue for types of housing with many apartments for rent with a high density of people.

Heads of the departments, sectors, agencies and Chairmen of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and city districts will be responsible with the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the law if irresponsibility and loose management lead to violations of the law on fire prevention and control and construction order, affecting the safety of life, health and property of people.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong