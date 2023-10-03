HCMC starts Lifelong Learning Week 2023

The HCMC People’s Committee yesterday held an opening ceremony for the Lifelong Learning Week 2023 on Hoa Binh Square in Go Vap District, highlighting the importance of lifelong learning in the digital era.



In his opening speech, Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the HCMC Department of Education and Training stressed that the event is to raise the public’s awareness about the importance of continuous learning at all walks of life in the digital era. By taking advantage of different learning style, this habit can help people to update their own knowledge and widen their horizon.

"During its international integration, HCMC wants to transform into a smart city, where each resident is a digital citizen to update global knowledge conveniently. By keeping up with the world, they can then better satisfy requirements at workplace, improve their work performance, and sustainably develop themselves. The senior can also use this learning process to continue make more contribution to the society and live contently.”, said Director Hieu.



The Lifelong Learning Week this year, themed ‘Building Self-learning Abilities in the Digital Era’, is held from October 2-8 with various meaningful activities.

_Firstly, the municipal authorities and related organizations cooperate to propagandize the critical role of self-learning ability in the digital era to pursue lifelong learning.

_Secondly, community learning centers launch or improve the quality of such activities as establishing a suitable learning plan for local residents, holding more events to train the ability to safely and effectively use digital materials for studying (e-books, e-library).

_Thirdly, the HCMC Learning Promotion Association continues to replicate useful studying models like ‘Learning Family’, ‘Learning Community’, ‘Learning Unit’ in each ward.

_More importantly, each teacher should update their own professional capacity and self-learning ability in order to better use educational technologies in their work and help the community.



Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stated that Lifelong Learning Week 2023 is an annual event in the project ‘Forming a Learning Society in the 2021-2030 Period’ in HCMC, whose purpose is to increase the self-learning sense in the society via practical movements.

This year’s event aims at promoting the use of digital applications to improve the capacity, educational level, and general knowledge of residents in HCMC, contributing to turning the city into a smart, modern, loving, and civilized one.

"The model of ‘Learning City’ can only be successfully built with the collaboration of all social classes. The whole political system of HCMC, localities, and organizations should improve their self-learning ability to create a learning society based on digital technologies”, said the Vice Chairman.



Highly appreciating the efforts of HCMC in establishing a learning community and praising the leading role of the city in successfully creating a smart city-learning city model, Tong Lien Anh from the Continuing Education Department (under the Ministry of Education and Training) hoped that the various activities above of HCMC in its Lifelong Learning Week 2023 can boost the learning spirit in the public, increase the awareness of people about the necessity of self-learning, and better mobilize the participation of all forces in the community in this meaningful process.



On this occasion, the HCMC People’s Committee delivered certificates of merit to 8 groups with excellent achievements in the learning promotion movement and the establishment of a learning community in HCMC.