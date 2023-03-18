HCMC, Southeast provinces sign socio-economic development cooperation agreement

A conference discussing the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast provinces was held on the morning of March 18 in Binh Phuoc Province.

The conference was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment; as well as representatives from the People's Committees of the Southeast provinces and Long An Province.

In his remarks, Mr. Tran Tue Hien, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province, emphasized that the province is striving to transition from a "backup" position to an "engine" of growth and development in the Southeast region. To achieve this goal, Binh Phuoc has been collaborating with other provinces and cities to develop 58 projects, programs, and plans in various fields, such as infrastructure, industry, commerce, services, agriculture, science-technology, urban development, digital transformation, human resources, and administrative reform.



Additionally, the province is actively working with other localities to implement a transportation project on regional connectivity, including the HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh Expressway, the North-South Expressway West the section at Gia Nghia City (Dak Nong) - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) and Dong Phu (Binh Duong).

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, emphasized that the city's development is closely linked to and greatly influenced by the Southeast region and other regions. By promoting regional cooperation and linkages, HCMC can benefit the most from expanding its development space, testing innovative ideas, and developing models that build on the strengths and characteristics of each locality.



Currently, HCMC has established cooperative relationships with three provinces, including Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh, but has not yet established specific cooperation programs with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Therefore, HCMC wishes to preliminarily summarize existing cooperation programs and discuss other common programs in the region to effectively implement the Politburo's Resolution No.24 on the Southeast region.

At the conference, the delegates also listened to speeches and presentations by leaders of the People's Committees of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh provinces.

They emphasized the importance of concentrating resources on building key projects at the regional level, promoting linkages and cooperation among localities to share resources and jointly use infrastructure, such as seaports, airports, and highways. Additionally, they discussed the need to promote regional decentralization to form separate mechanisms to handle issues related to planning, investment procedures, land, construction, and resource allocation in the region.

Addressing the conference, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged the efforts and determination of localities, as well as the contributions from businesses, in building a mechanism and policy for the operation of the Southeast region in the coming time in order to effectively implement Resolution No.24-NQ/TW of the Politburo on socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Southeast region.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of HCMC and the Southeast provinces signed a cooperation agreement on socio-economic development for the 2023-2025 period.