HCMC Southeast Mobile Police Regiment determines to excellently fulfill tasks

In a solemn atmosphere, officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment, the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security spent one minute of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh.

The Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment, the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security organizes a ceremony to report its achievements and offer tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on July 20 morning. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Chung)

As of July 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment, the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security organized a ceremony to report its achievements and offer tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the regiment's establishment and receiving the Third-class Labor Medal.

The Party Committee, Central Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment and Command Committee of units representing over 1,000 officers and soldiers from the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment respectfully offered flowers and incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh.

They expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation for President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions - the great leader of the Party and people.

Colonel Nguyen Tan Phuc, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment stated that throughout its construction, combat and development process, the unit has continuously grown in all aspects, overcome all difficulties and excellently fulfill the assigned tasks.

All officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment expressed determination to excellently fulfill tasks in all circumstances, notably strictly and effectively implementing Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW of the Politburo and Plan 118 of the Central Public Security Party Committee on the "Strengthening the development of truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security Forces to meet the requirements and tasks in the new situation”.

On July 25, 2014, the Minister of Public Security issued Decision No. 4186/QD-BCA-X11 regarding the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Southeast Mobile Police Regiment directly under the Mobile Police Command.

Before receiving the Third-class Labor Medal from the State President on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of its establishment, the Southeast Mobile Police Regiment of Ho Chi Minh City was awarded four Certificates for Merit by the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Security, various ministries and local authorities granted over 1,000 certificates for merits to collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in their assigned works.

There are some photos at the ceremony.

By Thanh Chung, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong