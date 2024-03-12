HCMC Secretary urges to finish Nguyen Van Linh tunnel construction project

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen urged to soon finish the Nguyen Van Linh tunnel construction project to facilitate people’s travel.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen listens to report of the progress of the construction project

This afternoon, a Ho Chi Minh City working group led by Secretary Nguyen Van Nen visited the Nguyen Van Linh tunnel construction project at Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection in District 7 and Nguyen Khoai bridge - road construction project in District 7 invested by the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board.

To ensure the progress of the Nguyen Van Linh tunnel construction project, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen requested the investor, the construction company, and related agencies to have a detailed construction plan.

Work started on the first phase of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion (US$33,826,902) including more than VND538 billion in construction cost, more than VND155 billion cost of relocating technical infrastructure and more than VND136 billion of the remaining costs (provisions, project management, consulting).

Reporting to Secretary Nguyen Van Nen at the tunnel construction site, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that this is the city’s key traffic project. When being completed, it will help tackle traffic congestion in the southern gateway area of Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen directs to accelerate the progress

The project had many problems in procedures for the relocation of technical infrastructure system. The City Party Committee's supervision team and the City People's Committee's working group have worked together to remove hiccups, so the project can be continued with the construction of two tunnels at the same time.

According to Mr. Phuc, the project is to build 2 underground tunnels on Nguyen Van Linh Street with a total length of about 456m each. The tunnels have three lanes each.

Director Phuc revealed that more than 110 engineers, technicians, workers and more than 30 machines and equipment are relentlessly working on the construction site. In particular, engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of some items and soon complete the project as per the direction of the City Party Committee and Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Currently, the implementation volume of construction package No. 2 is about 77 percent and the implementation volume of the entire project is about 60 percent, Mr. Phuc said.

According to Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, the project was constructed throughout the Tet holiday. However, blocking the entire intersection for construction has rendered traffic congestion. Thus, the unit is accelerating the progress to ensure that the tunnels will open to traffic before July 31, 2024.

At the construction site

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the efforts of engineers and workers, and the coordination of relevant units, especially the leaders who are determined to speed up the progress to soon facilitate city dwellers’ travel.

The HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board is the investor of the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection underpass project in District 7. The project has a total investment of more than VND830 billion. Construction work started in September 2020. Meanwhile, the Nguyen Khoai bridge - road project is a key transportation project. The city strives to start construction at the end of this year and the project will be completed in 2027.

