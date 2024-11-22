HCMC schools go digital with AI

In recent years, the integration of big data systems and artificial intelligence has reshaped educational management and instruction in Ho Chi Minh City, leading to notable improvements in educational quality.

Students participate in STEM Education Festival organized by Thu Duc City Department of Education and Training

Nevertheless, the full realization of this potential is hindered by various obstacles, demanding focused interventions to facilitate a comprehensive overhaul.

According to Chief Ho Tan Minh of Office of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, society currently has two different opinions on AI application. On the one hand, this tool is recognized as having great potential to accelerate the development process, contributing to creating new values; but on the other hand, it is said that AI will gradually replace teachers or be exploited for bad purposes, affecting the ethics and responsibility of individuals.

The education sector maintains four key data categories such as student records, teacher profiles, school information, and online learning metrics. By converting these diverse data sources into AI-ready inputs, advanced analysis and modeling can generate valuable predictions, tailored recommendations, and personalized support - innovations that have the potential to significantly enhance the education system.

Accordingly, AI can create a separate learning path for each student based on their abilities and learning progress, integrating knowledge into educational games.

AI empowers teachers to create customizable lectures, exercises, and learning materials. Additionally, AI can serve as a virtual assistant to answer students' frequently asked questions. This tool is also a useful information channel to adjust the content and learning speed based on the performance of each learner; analyze data to predict learning trends, serving the management requirements of schools.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, Ho Chi Minh City has launched two AI models in education aimed at customizing learning paths and identifying essential knowledge areas for student development. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has identified significant challenges in infrastructure and human resources within the education and training sector.

According to the report from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the successful deployment of a big data system and the application of artificial intelligence in management and teaching necessitate four primary categories of institutional and investment strategies.

Firstly, it is essential to establish a comprehensive legal framework. Secondly, there should be an increase in budget allocations for the research, development, and implementation of technological solutions within the education sector. Thirdly, it is crucial to train and develop a skilled workforce of educators and administrators proficient in the use of information technology. Lastly, fostering a supportive environment that encourages teachers to engage in creative and innovative applications of technology is vital.

General Director Nguyen Phuong Lan of EMG Education said that AI plays an important and increasingly popular role in English teaching, helping to enhance the learning experience by personalizing the training program, adjusting to the needs and abilities of each student.

Technologies such as chatbots and smart learning applications can support teachers in organizing classes, providing instant feedback to students, creating an interactive and flexible learning environment.

Education is a sector profoundly impacted by digital transformation, especially AI. Yet, it's also a sector that reaps significant benefits. AI's applications extend beyond teaching and learning, influencing human resource development and fostering research to innovate new technologies, products, and applications.

To fully harness these advantages, a collaborative effort is essential, involving general schools, universities, district education departments, the city's Department of Education and Training, and even the Ho Chi Minh City Police.

By Minh Thu - Translated by Anh Quan