HCMC resolutely takes action to accelerate socioeconomic development

With the combined efforts of the entire political and social system and the united and collaborative contributions of the business community and citizens, HCMC is expected to overcome challenges and meet its set objectives.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC

Drawing upon the experiences in dealing with challenging situations that HCMC has encountered, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Central Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, expresses confidence that in 2024, HCMC will adeptly apply Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly, which focuses on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. The city aims to efficiently mobilize all available resources to address bottlenecks and strive to achieve the anticipated growth targets.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, in 2023, amidst the overarching global and national challenges, HCMC experienced substantial repercussions. Despite falling short of the expected socioeconomic achievements, the city's performance is indeed noteworthy.

HCMC has diligently addressed the difficulties confronting its residents, businesses, and long-pending projects in the prevailing circumstances. The city has also initiated and successfully completed several pivotal projects, establishing essential foundations, such as the implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC (Resolution 98), along with other foundational initiatives aimed at ensuring sustained growth and development in the future. These commendable results come from the concerted efforts of the entire political and social system, as well as the united and collaborative contributions of the business community and the citizens.

The challenges faced in 2023 are anticipated to extend into 2024. However, the city remains steadfast in its goal of achieving a growth rate between 7.5 percent and 8 percent—an ambitious and challenging target. Notably, both Party Resolutions 24 and 31 emphasize that the annual growth of the city should be 8 percent or higher. The city's commitment to setting a lofty objective is a deliberate self-challenge, reflecting its determination to strive for excellence and successful outcomes, he said.

In the preparation process, HCMC has analyzed three growth scenarios: In an unfavorable situation, the growth potential is estimated to be only between 5.62 percent and 6.39 percent; under a moderate scenario, growth is projected to range from 6.29 percent to 7.5 percent; and in a favorable scenario, HCMC could achieve a growth rate between 7.13 percent and 7.95 percent. Therefore, the target range of 7.5 percent to 8 percent set by HCMC represents an optimistic scenario. The city has also determined the need for breakthrough solutions in conjunction with the effective implementation of Resolution 98.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that, in 2024, HCMC has chosen the theme for the year in the socioeconomic domain as "Resolute Implementation of Effective Digital Transformation and National Assembly Resolution No.98/2023/QH15." These two key objectives will be energetically pursued citywide to achieve tangible and significant outcomes. Consequently, the city will concentrate on providing recommendations for the Central Government to issue decrees and guidelines. Additionally, efforts will be sustained to strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of coordination with central committees, ministries, and agencies, as well as with other provinces and cities, guided by the spirit of "HCMC for the nation, and the nation for HCMC."

The city is actively focusing on the implementation of resolutions related to the execution of Resolution 98, which has received approval from the HCMC People's Council, such as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) projects in the transportation sector, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in culture and sports, and programs offering interest rate support to boost investment demand. Ongoing endeavors involve continued research and deployment of specific mechanisms and policies, aiming for innovative breakthroughs in leveraging comprehensive strengths, efficiently exploiting potentials, advantages, and strategic positions, thereby propelling HCMC towards rapid and sustainable development.

According to Mai, the tasks associated with the implementation of Resolution 98 in 2024 are extensive. However, HCMC has strategically identified specific major projects and works to prioritize for coordinated deployment. For example, the city is mobilizing resources to advance the urban railway system and is actively engaged in projects like the International Financial Center and the international transshipment port in Can Gio. These three specific initiatives represent key focal points where HCMC is actively seeking policy and a legal framework from the Politburo and the National Assembly in 2024, laying the groundwork for implementation in the years to come.

A corner of HCMC

Regarding tasks with institutional implications, the city will prioritize the refinement of the project "Establishing an effective administrative apparatus for HCMC during the 2024-2030 period." In the realm of digital transformation, HCMC has outlined six key tasks for focused attention and aims to achieve a specific target. These tasks include the implementation and operation of a digital platform for data storage and utilization, alongside the development and efficient utilization of a digital-based enforcement management system.

The city is set to introduce a cohesive mobile communication application for seamless interaction between citizens and the government. Furthermore, it will implement and operate an integrated land management information system and a citywide unified construction permit management information system. In addition, the establishment of a City Digital Transformation Center and the initiation of a project to enhance the digital transformation capabilities of grassroots government are currently underway.

In 2023, HCMC made significant efforts, but the disbursement of public investment funds fell short of expectations. Faced with the task of disbursing over VND79 trillion in 2024, HCMC has analyzed the limitations to be addressed in the upcoming year, focusing on the need for synchronized and effective coordination among departments, sectors, and localities in problem resolution. The People's Committee of HCMC will reassess coordination processes, clearly define responsibilities, closely monitor progress, and address individual and organizational accountabilities, particularly at leadership levels.

The People's Committee of HCMC has recently released the working regulations for the 2021-2026 term, effective from today (January 1, 2024). These regulations meticulously define responsibilities and address matters relating to coordination among city departments, committees, and sectors, as well as their collaboration with local authorities.

In 2024, a crucial emphasis will be placed on the ongoing review and strengthening of decentralization and empowerment for Thu Duc City and the districts. This is driven by the objective of fostering local initiative and reinforcing the accountability of leaders. Similar actions were taken in 2023, including the delegation of authority to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City to make decisions on investments and adjust investment decisions for Group C public investment projects. In 2024, HCMC continues its concerted efforts to proactively address obstacles and challenges, empowering localities in the execution of public investment projects. This approach aims to expedite project timelines and significantly contribute to the achievement of the city's public investment disbursement targets.

A corner of HCMC

According to Mai, in 2024, the city is poised to handle a substantial workload, exacerbated by the anticipated global challenges. However, HCMC will not be disheartened by these difficulties. The city is determined to mobilize every available resource, adaptively implement Resolution 98, and intensify decentralization and delegation of authority to facilitate conditions for officials to fully embrace their dynamic and innovative spirit, particularly those in leadership positions.

Mr. Phan Van Mai expresses confidence in the collective determination of the political system, the resolute initiative of every official, public servant, and employee, and the united support from the business community, residents, and overseas Vietnamese. With these combined efforts, HCMC is expected to overcome challenges and meet its set objectives. The ultimate goal is to build a civilized, modern, and compassionate city, dedicated to enhancing material and spiritual well-being of its residents.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Gia Bao