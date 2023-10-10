HCMC reports four more monkeypox cases

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health reported additional four new monkeypox cases which are currently being treated stably.

In its quick report on the situation and epidemic prevention activities in the area in the past week, the Department said from the beginning of 2023 until now, Ho Chi Minh City has 13,680 cases of dengue and 174 cases including 114 adults and 60 children are being treated in hospitals.

Regarding the epidemic of hand, foot, and mouth disease, roughly 28,248 cases have been recorded, and 318 cases are being treated in hospitals, including 41 severe cases from the beginning of 2023 until now.

Following the report of Ho Chi Minh City and some southern provinces of monkeypox cases, the Ministry of Health has asked the HCMC Department of Health to strengthen surveillance and prevention according to its guidance.

In particular, the health sector should find out the information of those who have had close contact with monkeypox-positive cases to identify the source of infection for thorough handling of the outbreak and to prevent the spread in society.

At the same time, communications about the monkeypox epidemic with many forms and preventive measures should be promoted to help calm down people.

The Ministry of Health also requested the Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City to continue supporting and guiding localities and infirmaries to collect samples for testing with the aim of preventing monkeypox outbreaks.

The Department of Health of Binh Duong Province cooperated with the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City and the Dermatology Hospital to train on how to identify monkeypox cases as well as treat and handle the monkeypox outbreak.

Accordingly, medical centers must curb the spread of the disease under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. So far, Binh Duong Province has recorded 2 cases of monkeypox. These cases received timely treatment so they are in stable condition.