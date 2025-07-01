Newly formed Ho Chi Minh City to have 38 local health centers, 162 hospitals

Starting from July 1, Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare system will undergo restructuring and adjustments, announced the City’s Department of Health.

Specifically, the city’s healthcare sector will include two sub-departments and 124 public non-business units, comprising 32 general hospitals, 28 specialized hospitals, 11 non-inpatient centers, 15 social protection centers and 38 local health centers.

The current 443 ward- and commune-level health stations will continue operating with their existing functions and responsibilities for 60 days to ensure no disruption in primary healthcare services for the public.

After this transitional period, the system will be restructured into 168 ward- and commune-level health stations, matching the newly formed administrative units, and 296 community health points.

At the same time, priority will be given to staffing for health stations and community health points to meet the requirements to sign contracts for health insurance-covered medical services.

Four inpatient health centers of the former administrative structure of Ho Chi Minh City including the health centers of Districts 3, 5, 10, and Can Gio will be converted into local health centers without inpatient beds.

The 38 district-level health centers including 17 with inpatient beds and 21 non-inpatient centers will be reorganized into 38 local health centers, which will oversee the 168 ward- and commune-level health stations.

The Military-Civilian Medical Center of Con Dao Special Zone is under the management of the new Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health from July 1.

The new Ho Chi Minh City will have 162 hospitals, including 12 hospitals under ministries and agencies, 32 general hospitals, 28 specialized hospitals and 90 non-public hospitals.

In addition, the number of private clinics has grown significantly, with approximately 9,886 specialized clinics, 351 general clinics, and 15,611 pharmaceutical businesses and pharmacies.

As for the emergency response system, Ho Chi Minh City has currently only one 115 Emergency Center and its 45 satellite emergency stations. In the coming period, the city will continue to expand the satellite station network to ensure coverage across the new Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding the social protection system, the city will have a total of 110 social protection centers, including 15 public and 95 non-public centers from July 1.

