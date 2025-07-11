Health insurance aid remained for former Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong residents

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced on July 11 that the health insurance support policy for residents in the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong areas will remain effective until a new resolution is issued to replace it.

Earlier, on July 9, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper published an article highlighting that over 1,700 voluntary social insurance participants and more than 52,000 health insurance participants in the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province lost their support following the merger with Ho Chi Minh City, and they expressed hope for continued health insurance assistance.

In response, the Social Insurance Agency of Region XXVII confirmed that the unit would continue to pay, and give voluntary health insurance and social insurance support for groups supported by the former Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong budgets.

Elderly patients receive medical care at Vung Tau Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Huyen Trang)

To ensure timely protection of the rights of residents eligible for support in joining voluntary social insurance and self-paid health insurance, on July 4, the Social Insurance Agency of Region XXVII reported to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, proposing to maintain support under the provincial resolutions until they expire or are replaced.

In the former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, from 2020 to 2024, the Provincial People’s Council issued four resolutions supporting various groups, including students at educational institutions, security forces, the poor, and residents aged 65 and over.

Currently, 1,722 people are enrolled in voluntary social insurance, needing VND2.27 billion (US$86,948) in support, while 52,205 health insurance participants need VND32.98 billion (US$1.3 million) in continued funding.

In the same period, the former Binh Duong Provincial People’s Council issued two resolutions and implemented Decision No. 797/QD-TTg to support tens of thousands of residents across various groups to receive substantial assistance in joining voluntary social insurance and self-paid health insurance.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong