Binh Duong, Dong Nai convene emergency meeting monkeypox outbreaks

The health authorities in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai convened emergency meetings in relation to the current outbreak of the monkeypox virus.

The Binh Duong provincial Department of Health also sent a document to the provincial Center for Disease Control and medical facilities to alert the monkeypox outbreak in the area.

Yesterday evening, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Binh Duong Province Dr. Huynh Minh Chin said that the province had just recorded the first case of monkeypox in the Green Gate neighborhood in Tan Binh Commune of Bac Tan Uyen District.

According to the initial report, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City informed about a 22-year-old girl had close contact with a previously identified monkeypox patient in Dong Nai Province working in Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Health has established a supervision team to monitor the patient the same evening.

Medical facilities in Binh Duong Province were required to conduct a thorough investigation of all cases of contact with positive monkeypox cases to determine the source of infection as well as timely management of outbreaks to prevent spread to the community and curb deaths and prevent infection amongst medical staff.

Elsewhere in the Southern Province of Dong Nai, the province’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that it had just discovered the first case of monkeypox in the area. The man started symptoms of the disease when he was in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the epidemiological investigation report, the patient started getting sick on September 17 and had symptoms such as fever, chills, sweating, itching, and pustules on the genitals, so he went for examination and treatment at the clinic but the disease did not improve.

Subsequently, the patient went to Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital for examination on September 22 where doctors suspected that the patient was infected with monkeypox, so they took samples and sent them to the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City. The test results came positive for the monkeypox virus on September 23.

Common symptoms of monkeypox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals. Mpox is treated with supportive care. Vaccines and therapeutics developed for smallpox and approved for use in some countries can be used for monkeypox in some circumstances.

This is the first case of monkeypox in Dong Nai Province; worse, the source of infection has not been identified.

The patient had a disease onset date while he was in Ho Chi Minh City and contacted 4 family members. Infection with the monkeypox virus begins with an incubation period. A person is not contagious during this period. Therefore, the relatives are unlikely to have the disease.

Previously, on September 16, the patient came into contact with his girlfriend in Tan Uyen City of Binh Duong Province who is presently having symptoms of a rash around the genitals and Dong Nai CDC has transferred the information to the Binh Duong CDC for further treatment.