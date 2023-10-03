Monkeypox virus clades II found in HCMC’s first local case

The monkeypox virus DNA sequence from the first case identified in HCMC belonged to the C1 gene of the Clade II type.

This type is different from the virus of the genotype A.2.1 strain of two cases returning from Dubai infected with the monkeypox virus in last October, the HCMC Health Department said on October 3.

The monkeypox virus DNA sequence was carried out by the center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Research of HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU).

The 25-year-old male patient, from Dong Nai Province was sent to HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases with suspected symptoms of monkeypox on September 22. He is the first domestic monkeypox case discovered in HCMC.