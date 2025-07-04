HCMC’s health sector plans to boost healthcare services in Con Dao

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday held a working session with top medical specialists to debate efforts for strengthening healthcare capacity at Con Dao Special Administrative Zone.

During the working session, top specialists in terms of surgery, obstetrics, internal medicine and pediatrics, along with representatives from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City and Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, discussed and agreed on a comprehensive plan to enhance healthcare services in Con Dao, divided into two phases.

Overview of the working session

Specifically, the first phase will run in the third quarter of 2025. In this period, the city’s health sector will arrange rotating skilled doctors in various specialties such as obstetrics, surgery, internal medicine and pediatrics working in the island; host remote medical consultations and online CME (Continuing Medical Education) training for healthcare workers at Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center.

The city’s health sector will prioritize developing safe, on-site obstetric care with teams for obstetrics, anesthesia-resuscitation and neonatal intensive care.

The effort aims to cut reliance on costly, high-risk transfers by boat or helicopter; strengthen emergency response capabilities in trauma, internal medicine and pediatrics to meet medical needs in Con Dao, such as marine accidents, tourist injuries and emergencies involving in children and the elderly.

In addition, among top priorities is the development of an on-site blood bank to ensure safe emergency care in obstetrics, surgery and critical situations.

In the second phase, the city’s health sector sets to develop a proposal featuring special policies for Con Dao’s healthcare sector, aiming to realize a general hospital with appropriate scale on the island.

During this period, the Municipal Department of Health will coordinate with medical universities in Ho Chi Minh City to develop a training program for doctors rotating at the medical center and hospital in Con Dao; and also propose policies to retain and attract healthcare professionals to work on the island.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong