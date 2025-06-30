Vietnam looks to expand telehealth to improve access for remote communities

Over the past six months, 150 communal health stations in provinces including Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Tay Ninh, Hau Giang, Ben Tre and Ca Mau have been equipped with information technology systems.

In addition, 117 key provincial healthcare workers have received training, with thousands more expected to follow.

Telehealth platforms in use at Hanoi Medical University Hospital. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

In April 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hanoi Medical University Hospital launched its first trial telehealth sessions, connecting doctors in the capital with patients in Lao Cai, Ha Tinh and Thanh Hoa provinces.

Since then, the telehealth model has expanded rapidly, now connecting hundreds of health stations across the country with thousands of patients — both Vietnamese and foreign nationals.

Supported by international partners, the Ministry of Health continues to promote the model as a strategic solution to improving healthcare accessibility.

Assisted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), since 2020 the ministry has deployed the 'Doctor for Everyone' telehealth software in eight provinces: Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Dak Lak and Ca Mau.

The ministry is currently working with the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) and UNDP to implement the project 'Telehealth to Improve Access to Healthcare Services for Disadvantaged Groups in Vietnam'.

The project targets 10 remote and mountainous provinces still facing barriers in accessing healthcare.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said telehealth reflects the modernisation of healthcare in Vietnam, helping expand equitable access to medical services, especially in underprivileged areas.

“Telehealth is a practical, humanitarian and meaningful model of international cooperation,” he said.

“It contributes to realising the goal of leaving no one behind in community healthcare.”

He said telehealth is a strategic breakthrough for the healthcare sector as Vietnam builds a modern, efficient and equitable national health system.

Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu, director of Hanoi Medical University Hospital, said Vietnam is well-positioned to advance telehealth, given the Government’s commitment to digital transformation and a high internet penetration rate, with approximately 73.2 percent of the population — nearly 75 million people — online.

“With early adoption of telehealth at Hanoi Medical University Hospital, we believe combining traditional medical care with digital technology will enhance treatment efficiency and further the hospital’s reputation,” he said at a recent Vietnam–RoK telehealth workshop.

“Digital transformation cannot be applied uniformly. It must be customised to suit each institution or locality. This calls for close coordination not only among domestic institutions but also with international partners,” he said.

The hospital has been a pioneer in adopting technology in healthcare management, including electronic medical records, telemedicine, telepathology, tele-intensive care units and tele-education. It has conducted over 3,500 teleconsultations and 1,200 health check-ups since 2020, with participation from about 165 doctors.

Hieu noted that telehealth has significantly reduced travel time and patient waiting times while improving access to specialised services. Patients can join consultations via private video calls or dedicated mobile apps.

However, he acknowledged two major challenges: the cost and limited efficiency.

“Few patients register for telehealth because they have not yet seen its full benefits. Telehealth must demonstrate greater help than AI tools like ChatGPT or common messaging platforms such as Viber or Zalo,” he said.

To enhance adoption, he suggested integrating patient-tracking devices for at-home consultations.

His hospital aims to trial the devices with over 1,000 patients to evaluate satisfaction.

“In the long term, Vietnam should aim to produce its own medical devices to better serve domestic needs,” Hieu said.

Health experts agree that building a robust database of online health records is essential for the growth of telehealth.

Director General of the Department of Medical Service Administration Ha Anh Duc said the department is working to complete around 40 million electronic medical records this year and to establish health profiles for all citizens starting from birth. These profiles will be updated with regular health check-up results.

Dr Nguyen Van Linh from the Department of Health of Yen Bai province, one of the first localities to adopt telehealth under the KOFIH partnership, proposed creating a smart healthcare ecosystem with three core pillars: electronic medical records, AI-assisted diagnosis and telehealth services.

“These elements should be integrated into the VNeID app for convenient access for citizens,” he said.

Linh added that in many countries, telehealth is most effective during patients’ follow-up visits. Once patients have a digital medical history, telehealth becomes far more efficient.

With the national deadline for applying electronic medical records set for September, Yen Bai plans to begin widespread implementation in July, he said.

