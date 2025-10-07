Ho Chi Minh City achieves 'Milestone 168' in digital governance overhaul

Ho Chi Minh City, with its 168 diverse wards, communes, and special zones each possessing varied demographics and socioeconomic structures, demands consistent and effective state management.

'Milestone 168' in digital governance overhaul

Recognizing this complexity, the city has recently invested significant resources in developing new, technology-based management methods and expanding data resources to enhance governmental assessment and planning capabilities.

A key turning point was reached on June 25, 2025, at the HCMC People's Committee headquarters, when the HCMC Digital Transformation Center successfully conducted a simultaneous trial run of its unified operating system across all 168 local administrative units of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and Binh Duong.

This trial represents a crucial preparation for the impending merger of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces into HCMC and the transition to a two-tier local government structure.

Since that milestone, various digital systems including online video conferencing, document management, the 1022 information portal, and administrative procedure processing—have been operating smoothly. The city confirmed that the transmission infrastructure and the quality of video and audio meet the standards required for connectivity across all 168 units, with document flows moving efficiently through the system.

This achievement is being hailed as the 'Milestone 168' marking the pivotal shift toward the implementation of a two-tier local government model in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chief of Office of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Hong Thang said that the HCMC People's Committee Office coordinated with the City Digital Transformation Center to build a software system for digital government management, connecting to all departments, agencies and 168 wards, communes and special zones.

This software will be installed on smartphones, can control all tasks from the directive documents of the Central Government, the City Party Committee, the HCMC People's Committee and control each department, each individual, leaders of departments, divisions under the departments as well as wards, communes and special zones. Through this software, agencies and units can interact, text, chat online to remind tasks.

In the near future, the city will operate version 1.0, then add the management of tasks, economic, cultural, social, and defense indicators. Agencies and units will report on progress, if not on time, the system will remind tasks and evaluate KPIs for the focal points. The software also has an instant task assignment system from the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to each agency and unit.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has nearly 20 data centers, primarily located in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park, and Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park. The growth of these data centers is gradually shaping a data center map, serving as the hearts that continuously integrate and drive Ho Chi Minh City’s development in the digital age. On April 23, 2025, the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) commenced the construction of the Viettel Data Center and High-Tech Research and Development Center in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi Commune of Ho Chi Minh City. The project is being developed on an area of nearly 4 hectares, with a total designed capacity of up to 140MW and approximately 10,000 racks, ranking it among the top 10 data centers in Southeast Asia. The establishment of this super-scale Data Center in Cu Chi is not only strategically significant for Viettel but also provides a strong impetus for the city in developing digital infrastructure, building smart urban areas, and establishing a digital government. This center will promote the application of advanced technologies such as AI, 5G networks, cloud computing, IoT, Blockchain, cybersecurity, and Big Data as well as contributing to the formation of an innovative ecosystem, enhancing the quality of the digital workforce, and creating high-value jobs to support the city’s digital economy and society. CMC Group has been granted permission by Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park to construct a data center with an initial capacity of 30MW, expandable to 120MW. The center is set to break ground in 2026, designed to meet the substantial computational demands for AI development and the digital economy, providing AI services, cloud computing, big data, and cybersecurity for millions of users, thereby contributing to the growth of the digital economy.

Ho Chi Minh City with digital movement

In recent times, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center has made the most of digital technology and data, expanded cooperation, promoted and mobilized resources to provide digital services to serve people and businesses more conveniently and easily meanwhile it has developed digital government, created momentum for the development of digital economy and data economy.

The Center has also overseen the implementation of the city’s e-government architecture and managed both the municipal data center and the dedicated data transmission network. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application has helped bridge geographical distances and reduce travel time by enabling direct, fast, convenient, and seamless interactions anytime and anywhere.

At present, the application offers a wide range of features that attract strong user interest, including electronic health records (allowing access to medical examination and treatment information), student records (providing academic data lookup), and hotline 1022 facilitating feedback and recommendations on pressing infrastructure issues such as electricity, water supply and drainage, telecommunications, traffic, greenery, and public administrative services.

The application not only records feedback but also provides instant notifications regarding resolution outcomes or updates on the progress of cases. This feature enhances transparency and allows citizens to better perceive the government’s responsiveness and accountability in addressing public concerns.

To date, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application has recorded more than 533,000 downloads and 2.3 million visits. Since July 1, 2025, the 1022 Call Center system has received and processed 28,243 pieces of feedback and suggestions from citizens, creating an active and effective digital communication platform between residents and the government.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, Vo Thi Trung Trinh, the center will continue to integrate specialized data and expand service offerings on the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application. These include electronic identification-based features, integration of land sector data for land use planning and certification lookups, an online payment platform for services such as electricity, water, and public transportation, and the establishment of a medical data repository to enhance electronic health record access for students.

With the progress achieved and Ho Chi Minh City’s ongoing commitment, realizing the vision of a comprehensive operations center with data readily available is more essential than ever. The early fulfillment of this vision will further strengthen the city’s position as the economic locomotive of the nation.

