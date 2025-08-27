HCMC pushes to achieve 2025 growth target of at least 8.5 percent

Ho Chi Minh City aims to mobilise total social investment of around VND780 trillion (US$29.56 billion), boost total retail sales of goods and services by 19.2 percent, and increase exports by 24.3 percent.

A corner of downtown Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City is pressing ahead with comprehensive and resolute measures to ensure its 2025 economic growth target of 8.5 percent or higher, with GDP expansion in the second half of the year expected to reach 10.3 percent.

The city aims to build a firm foundation for double-digit growth in the 2026–2030 period.

Under the city’s plan for the remainder of 2025, each department and agency is tasked with specific tasks to contribute to the goals of mobilizing total social investment of around VND780 trillion (US$29.56 billion), boosting total retail sales of goods and services by 19.2 percent, and increasing exports by 24.3 percent. Tourism goals include attracting 8.5–10 million international visitors and 45–50 million domestic tourists and generating total tourism revenue of VND260–290 trillion.

The municipal People’s Committee stressed the need for strict implementation of resolutions and policies issued by the Party Central Committee, the city Party Committee, and the People’s Council. Authorities will also maximize new breakthrough mechanisms, swiftly remove economic bottlenecks, and advance administrative reforms. Tax, fee, and land rent exemptions, reductions, and deferrals will continue to support businesses and citizens.

Local officials are strengthening dialogue with investors, enterprises, cooperatives, and business households to quickly identify challenges and provide appropriate support. Special measures such as “green channels” for projects in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones will be further promoted.

Departments and units are directed to cut at least 30 percent of administrative processing times, reduce business costs by 30 percent, and eliminate at least 30 percent of unnecessary business conditions, creating a more attractive investment climate and expediting investment procedures. The city is also committed to fully disbursing its 2025 state budget capital and attracting additional social investment where feasible.

The city is also determined to ensure 100 percent disbursement of its 2025 state budget capital plan while attracting greater social investment whenever favorable conditions allow.

Looking ahead, Ho Chi Minh City plans to accelerate the development of high-value-added services, promote exports and trade, stimulate domestic consumption, and expand the tourism sector. Priority growth drivers include science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources. The city will leverage science and technology funds, venture capital, and start-up and innovation funds and implement investment models such as “public investment–private management” and “private investment–public use.”

Comprehensive digitalization will continue across state management, encompassing digital government, economy, society, and citizen services. The city will advance its data governance strategy, enhance public administrative service systems, and accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Regarding US tariff policies, the People’s Committee called on local authorities to coordinate closely with ministries to propose measures that strengthen competitiveness, support affected sectors, establish traceability systems, and increase integration into regional and global supply and value chains.

Vietnamplus