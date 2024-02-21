Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes to be given self-determination of staff numbers on payroll

Ho Chi Minh City has just sent a proposal to be given self-determination of staff numbers on the payroll.

In its report to the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation on the implementation of legal policies to innovate the management organization system and improve the quality and operational efficiency of the public service unit for the period 2018-2023, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City expected to be given the right to self-determination.

Accordingly, the City People's Committee proposed to the National Assembly and the Central Organizing Committee to advise the Politburo to give the southern metropolis the right to autonomy over the number of civil servants on the payroll in accordance with the city's population size and contribution rate to the national budget, mission as well as vision for future development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, the southern largest city also proposed that the Central Organizing Committee change the regulations on annual staff reduction but the committee should assign the number of staff yearly based on indicators of population density and management scale to suit each locality.

At the same time, the city advises the government to permit the recruitment of financial, health officials in local educational establishments. Furthermore, the City People's Committee recommended that ministries and agencies soon ban issuing instructions on the norms of the number of employees, categories, and positions of employment according to the provisions of Decree 106/2020.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan

