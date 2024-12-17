HCMC proposes free education from preschools to high schools

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a policy of fully subsidizing tuition fees for all levels of education, from preschools through high schools.

Teachers and students at a kindergarten

The Department of Education and Training of HCMC submitted a draft Resolution yesterday proposing specific tuition fee support policies for preschoolers, public and non-public high school students, and continuing education students, effective from the 2025-2026 school year, while excluding foreign-invested educational institutions.

According to the proposal, the tuition assistance for kindergartens is set at VND200,000 per student per month for group 1 and VND120,000 for group 2. For kindergarten students aged 3 to 4 years, the support amounts to VND160,000 per student per month for group 1 and VND100,000 for group 2.

At the high school level, the assistance is VND120,000 per student per month for group 1 and VND100,000 for group 2. The continuing education system at the high school level also offers VND120,000 per student per month for group 1 and VND100,000 for group 2.

Group 1 includes students from Thu Duc City and the districts of 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 comprises students from the outlying districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio.

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City proposes to implement tuition exemptions starting from the 2025-2026 school year, with an estimated budget of VND653 billion, allocated as VND423 billion for public institutions and VND230 billion for non-public ones.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong