HCMC prioritizes effective implementation of 2025 theme

Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy

Yesterday morning, working group No. 6 led by Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy had a working session with the People's Committees of Districts 3, 5, 8, and Tan Binh on assigning tasks and plans for 2025. Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy commended the significant accomplishments that the districts have got over the past year.

While acknowledging the scientific approach employed by the districts in developing their 2025 work plans, she strongly emphasized the paramount importance of effectively implementing the city's 2025 theme.

Ms. Thuy noted the specific tasks for each district. She also highlighted the distinct responsibilities assigned to each area. Specifically, District 3 must maintain a strong focus on effectively managing the cultural programs, products, and services that have been implemented and evolved into individual activities.

Concurrently, she urged District 5 persist in developing quality models that promote cultural products, services, and tourism to draw a significant influx of both domestic and international visitors. Meanwhile, District 8 should not only focus on executing projects and investing in infrastructure but also prioritize strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

According to her, Tan Binh District is obligated to ensure the provision of regular health check-ups for the elderly residing within its jurisdiction. Furthermore, the district should maintain a vigilant awareness of the prevailing conditions of poor households, near-poor households, and individuals experiencing economic hardship, and implement timely and appropriate support measures.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated By Anh Quan