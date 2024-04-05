HCMC primary school students eager to participate in STEM Education Festival

About 1,000 students from primary schools in Thu Duc City and 21 districts were eager to participate in the STEM Education Festival for elementary students in the 2023-2024 school year at Tan Son Nhi Primary School in Tan Phu District.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu (white shirt, tie) listens to students introducing their products at the festival

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that STEM education aims to foster interdisciplinary learning, transmitting knowledge scientifically and intuitively which is considered an ideal approach to improve knowledge and innovate the thinking of young generations. Thereby, learners are equipped with digital skills with high adaptation to the challenges in the 4th industrial revolution.

The STEM education festival with the theme ‘Green City’ is a playground for students to share their knowledge and understanding of the scientific fields they are interested in from which they will develop personal capacity, said Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

At the booth of Thu Duc City-based Truong Thanh Primary School, two students Ngoc Quy and Quynh Anh confidently introduced to visitors their product ‘Percussion instruments’ made from recycled items. used items such as soft drink cans, beer cans, cups, straws, old keys, and metal bars.

According to Quynh Anh, the product set helps students promote their creativity in music, thereby improving their musical ability and ability to play percussion instruments. The musical instrument is convenient to carry to perform in many places.

In addition to sightseeing around exhibition booths, festival visitors could experience design competition for STEM products between units. At the same time, students could participate in creative experiential activities about science and technology, robotics, and STEM.

Along with that, a team of teachers and administrators from education and training departments and school units participated in the exhibition of STEM education models and solutions oriented towards innovation and creativity as well as share experiences in designing and organizing integrated interdisciplinary lessons and raising topics to better teaching and learning quality.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan