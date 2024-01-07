HCMC police force expand its investigation into big drug trafficking

Ho Chi Minh City Police are coordinating with Department C04 and local police to continue to expand the investigation into the big drug trafficking and arrest leaders of the ring.

HCMC police force expand its investigation into the big drug trafficking

HCMC policemen will carry out a probe into the large drug trafficking in which police officers confiscated more than 290kg of drugs and arrested 26 people involved in the case as reported by SGGP Newspaper, on January 7. The police force said that the unit had prosecuted the case, prosecuting 26 defendants for the crime of ‘Illegal possession and transportation of narcotics’.

According to Ho Chi Minh City police officers, leaders of this drug trafficking ring were cunning in arranging the ring as Vietnamese people colluded with a number of foreigners to illegally buy, sell and transport drugs across borders, in very large quantities from Laos across the land border of the North Central provinces to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption. The ring members were assigned to do their duties closely.

Drugs are disguised as tea bags stored in cabinets and clothes

Therefore, the police force faced many difficulties in keeping track of them; However, police officers put a lot of hard work into investigation while coordinating with their peers of the Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (C04), the Ministry of Public Security. Policemen of various forces simultaneously raided many locations, arrested 26 people and confiscated nearly 300kg of all kinds of drugs, one gun and many related exhibits.

Most of the drugs are disguised as tea bags stored in cabinets and clothes. When arrested, many criminals were stubborn and refused to testify.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City Police are coordinating with Department C04 and local police to continue to expand the investigation and arrest key leaders of the drug ring.

Previously, through an information source, Ho Chi Minh City Police discovered a network of buying, selling and transporting a large amount of drugs across the country, so they decided to liaise with their peers from C04 and local police, they established a special plan to arrest all people involving the ring.

After the ring was destroyed and all traffickers were arrested, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc on January 3, 2024 sent a letter of commendation to the Ho Chi Minh City Police in implementing the directions of the Central Public Security Party Committee and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security on prevention and fight against crime and drug-related crimes for the city’s security and order in Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Police force of the southern metropolis launched a campaign to suppress all types of criminals, ensuring security and order during the 2024 Tet holiday in more than 15 days, they were twice awarded Letters of Commendation by the Ministry of Public Security for their outstanding special victories in fighting, fight and destroy criminal lines and organizations with foreign elements, inter-provincial and transnational activities.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan