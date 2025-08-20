Two Chinese nationals arrested for stealing assets worth over VND600 million

The Criminal Police Division of Da Nang City Police announced on August 19 that it is investigating a group of individuals involved in a particularly serious theft case.

Xia Feiyang, 19, and Zhang Haoran, 17, are arrested for burglary.

According to the police, on August 16, a burglary occurred at a private residence on Le Quang Dao Street, Ngu Hanh Son Ward, Da Nang City, sparking public alarm. The victims were L.T.T.T., 25, residing in Ha Nha Commune, Da Nang, and her boyfriend, L.P., 33, a Chinese national.

At around 3 p.m. the same day, the couple returned home from work to discover that the second floor had been ransacked. Numerous valuables were missing, including cash, jewelry, and luxury handbags, with total losses exceeding VND600 million (approximately US$24,000).

The Criminal Police Division immediately joined forces with Ngu Hanh Son Ward Police to secure the scene, conduct a forensic examination, and launch an investigation.

Within just six hours of intensive investigative operations, at 9 p.m. that evening, a special task force, in coordination with the Da Nang International Airport Police, apprehended two Chinese nationals—Xia Feiyang, 19, and Zhang Haoran, 17—as they attempted to flee the country via Da Nang International Airport.

Police recovered all stolen assets, including cash, jewelry, and designer handbags.

At the station, the two suspects confessed that they, together with Wang Meng, 35, a Chinese national—currently at large, had meticulously planned and executed the burglary, with Wang Meng identified as the ringleader.

Da Nang Criminal Police are now expanding the investigation, pursuing Wang Meng, and completing case files to ensure strict prosecution in accordance with the law.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Thuy Doan