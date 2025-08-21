Law

Authorities investigate foreign tourist for dangerous motorcycle stunts

The Traffic Police Department of Khanh Hoa Province is investigating a video showing a foreign man performing dangerous maneuvers on a motorcycle on Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang.

The footage depicts the individual riding against traffic at high speed, weaving between vehicles, and recording himself while playing music. The video has sparked public outrage, with many criticizing the behavior as reckless and disrespectful of traffic laws and public safety.

Earlier, a viral video on social media showed the man repeatedly weaving in front of vehicles, causing danger and sparking public anger. His actions were widely criticized as dangerous and irresponsible, showing little regard for legal rules or the safety of others.

According to initial information, the man is identified as Mikhail, a Russian national.

Authorities are working to further identify the individual and will handle the case according to legal regulations.

