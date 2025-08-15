Law

Cambodia hands over 353 citizens to Vietnam

Cambodian authorities on August 15 handed over 353 citizens, identified by Cambodia as illegal residents, to the Border Guard Station at Xa Mat International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Verification showed the repatriated citizens have permanent residences in 31 provinces and cities across Vietnam. Of these, 339 had exited the country with valid passports, while 14 had crossed the border illegally. None were on wanted lists, under search orders, or subject to entry/exit bans by competent agencies.

The returnees admitted that they had used social media to seek jobs before voluntarily travelling, legally or illegally, to work in casinos opposite Xa Mat International Border Gate in Cambodia's Tbong Khmum province. Their jobs mainly involved security, ticket control, cleaning, and cooking.

Authorities completed entry procedures for 253 citizens who still had passports, while 86 others without passports are undergoing further verification. The 14 individuals who crossed the border without exit procedures were each fined VND4 million (over US$152) for administrative violations.

