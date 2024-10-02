Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC People's Committee announces personnel appointment decisions

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a ceremony of appointment decision announcement on municipal cadres on October 1.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) hands over the appointment decision for the position of Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Phu District to Mr. Nguyen Tran Phu. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Thanh Nhan handed over the appointment decision of the position of Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Phu District to Mr. Nguyen Tran Phu who was deputy Director of the HCMC Financial Department.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Le Tran Kien. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People’s Committee also granted the appointment decisions of the positions of Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thanh District to Mr. Le Tran Kien who was deputy Director of the HCMC Construction Department.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh was elected as Director of the HCMC Department of Justice.

The HCMC People’s Committee decided to appoint Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang to Head of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hands over the appointment decision to Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh. (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Phan Cong Bang. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai congratulated the newly-appointed cadres. He believed that the leaders who have experienced different positions and gained a lot of experience and knowledge will continue to make outstanding contributions and make all efforts to complete assigned tasks.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

