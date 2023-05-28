HCMC Party leader appointed as Secretary of Can Tho Party Committee

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City for the 2020-2025 tenure.

The Party Central Committee's Organization Commission and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on May 27 held a ceremony to hand over the Politburo's appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu.

The event was attended by Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission Mai Van Chinh, Chairman of the NA's Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh.

Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai extended her congratulations to newly-appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu.

She believed that Mr. Hieu who has years of experience working in different positions will promote his professional qualification, ability, and political quality as well as continue to carry out the missions of the Secretary of Can Tho City Party Committee and join hands with the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Can Tho Party Committee to implement resolutions of the 14th Party Congress of Can Tho City and the Politburo’s Resolution No.59 on building and developing Can Tho City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

For his part, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu promised that he will do his utmost to fulfill missions assigned by the Party and Government.

On May 22, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Le Quang Manh was appointed as Chairman of the NA's Finance-Budget Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu was born in 1976 in Binh Dinh Province. He earned a Master degree in Education Management, Bachelor's degree in Law, a Bachelor's degree in Administration and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

He got positions, including Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ward 9 in Phu Nhuan District, Secretary of the Youth Union of Phu Nhuan District, head of the board of national security and residential area of the HCMC Youth Union, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 2, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City in the 2020-2025 period, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.