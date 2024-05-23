HCMC partners German firms in vocational training, labor export

Under the commitment, Avestos HR UG of Germany will provide vocational training for students and assist skilled workers to integrate into the German labor market, and support in protecting their rights in Germany as defined by the program.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Le Van Thinh, Director of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Tran Thanh Hai, Principal of Vien Dong College, have signed a commitment with several German enterprises to increase skilled young laborers for the college and to train young talents in line with German standards for the labor market in both countries.

The signing ceremony in May 22 was part of the working trip of representatives from the municipal People’s Committee to Germany to explore opportunities on transferring vocational education and training programs at college and intermediate levels from Germany in the field of healthcare.

Under the commitment, Avestos HR UG of Germany will provide vocational training for students and assist skilled workers to integrate into the German labor market, and support in protecting their rights in Germany as defined by the program.

Avestos also cooperate with Devis Company of Vietnam to fulfil conditions stipulated in the internship/skilled worker contract.

Meanwhile, the Vien Dong College is responsible for coordinating with Devis to provide career consultation to high school students in HCMC, and take responsibility for support programs for its students.

The education establishment will also collaborate with relevant departments and agencies to offer recommendations to the municipal People's Committee, creating favorable conditions for sending students from HCMC to Germany for training, studying, and working.

The working trip aimed to understand the quality assurance activities according to German standards for vocational education institutions, the scope of assessment by accreditation agencies (inside and outside the scope of Germany), the acceptance of the quality assessment results of other countries, and the methods and costs of quality assurance assessments; and to learn about how vocational education institutions collaborate with businesses throughout the training process.

The delegation visited several models of elderly care centers, specialized techniques related to elderly care work.

During their stay, the delegation worked with representatives from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt, Goethe University Hospital Frankfurt, the Azurit nursing home in Hesse, the AWO company specializing in nursing centers and schools for the elderly in Thuringia state, and the VTT company operating in teaching German to Vietnamese people in Berlin.

VNA